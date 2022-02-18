Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.05.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on VALE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vale in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Vale in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Vale from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.
VALE stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.60. The stock had a trading volume of 38,644,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,111,637. Vale has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $23.17. The company has a market cap of $85.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Vale Company Profile
Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.
