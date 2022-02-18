Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.05.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VALE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vale in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Vale in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Vale from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

VALE stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.60. The stock had a trading volume of 38,644,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,111,637. Vale has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $23.17. The company has a market cap of $85.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VALE. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vale by 2,287.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Vale by 112.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Vale by 120.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vale in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

