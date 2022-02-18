Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 225.3% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.57. 45,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,200,586. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.11. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $93.77.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.22%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.36.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.