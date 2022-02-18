Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 750,600 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the January 15th total of 917,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,502.0 days.

Shares of Valmet Oyj stock opened at $44.30 on Friday. Valmet Oyj has a 12 month low of $25.77 and a 12 month high of $44.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.30.

Valmet Oyj Company Profile

Valmet Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies process technologies, automation, and services for the pulp, paper, and energy industries. The company offers solutions and services for the pulping industry, including chemical pulping, wood handling, cooking and fiber line, pulp drying, chemical recovery, air emission control, other value-adding processes, dissolving pulping, mechanical pulping, recycled fiber, and automation for pulp.

