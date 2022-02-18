Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 750,600 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the January 15th total of 917,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,502.0 days.
Shares of Valmet Oyj stock opened at $44.30 on Friday. Valmet Oyj has a 12 month low of $25.77 and a 12 month high of $44.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.30.
Valmet Oyj Company Profile
