Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $235.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.34% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Valmont for the fourth-quarter of 2021 have been declining over the past month. The company is enhancing productivity and the overall cost structure through restructuring actions. The Irrigation unit is also witnessing strong sales. The Engineered Support Structures unit is also witnessing sales volume growth and favorable pricing and demand in the wireless communications market. Investments by carriers to support infrastructure buildup are expected to drive demand in wireless communications. Valmont is pursuing acquisitions to boost growth. It also has a strong balance sheet and liquidity position. However, higher raw material costs are hurting margins in the Utility Support and Coatings segments. Supply chain disruptions have also put pressure on its shipments. High debt level is another concern.”

NYSE:VMI opened at $220.99 on Wednesday. Valmont Industries has a 12-month low of $203.30 and a 12-month high of $265.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.62.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $963.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total transaction of $86,801.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 218,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,795,000 after acquiring an additional 18,743 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

