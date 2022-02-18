Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Sold by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $4,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $196.54. 904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,665. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $164.57 and a 12-month high of $202.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $196.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.70.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

