Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Stock Position Lessened by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 669,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,852 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $45,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $225,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 45.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,183,000 after buying an additional 42,079 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 228.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 11,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 118,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,008,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGIT stock opened at $64.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.95. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $64.19 and a fifty-two week high of $68.83.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

