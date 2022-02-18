Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Increased by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 15.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,815,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.14. 154,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,610,590. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.76. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.57 and a twelve month high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

