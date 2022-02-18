Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Purchased by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 4.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,917,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,148,632,000 after buying an additional 1,710,968 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,243,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,337,506,000 after buying an additional 879,579 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 350.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,824,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,277,000 after buying an additional 10,755,626 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 35.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,689,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,380 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 8.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,221,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,872,000 after purchasing an additional 625,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VTR. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

NYSE:VTR traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,265. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.42. The company has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.98, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.44 and a twelve month high of $61.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 339.63%.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

