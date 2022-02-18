Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Announces Earnings Results

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ventas had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 1.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Ventas updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.760-$0.800 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.76-0.80 EPS.

Shares of NYSE VTR traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.82. 102,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,394,265. The company has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.98, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Ventas has a twelve month low of $45.44 and a twelve month high of $61.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is 339.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $497,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $417,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

