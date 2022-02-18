Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $51.93, but opened at $49.99. Ventas shares last traded at $52.70, with a volume of 17,368 shares traded.

The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 339.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VTR shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Ventas by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.42. The company has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

About Ventas (NYSE:VTR)

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

