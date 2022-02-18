Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VCYT. TheStreet lowered Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stephens began coverage on Veracyte in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $332,813.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Veracyte by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 415,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,126,000 after purchasing an additional 17,286 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 8,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 178,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 46,549 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Veracyte stock traded down $3.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.55. The stock had a trading volume of 853,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,844. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.17. Veracyte has a 52 week low of $23.98 and a 52 week high of $74.76.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

