Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB)’s share price fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.23. 684,162 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 698,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average is $1.72. The company has a market cap of $79.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Verb Technology had a negative net margin of 439.86% and a negative return on equity of 281.06%. The company had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verb Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verb Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Verb Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Verb Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Verb Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Verb Technology Co, Inc engages in transforming how businesses captivate and engage customers. The firm’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology and comprises a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis.

