Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 95,966 Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 95,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $389,865,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,521,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,835,000 after purchasing an additional 514,007 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,024,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,766 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,635,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,968,000 after purchasing an additional 289,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,304,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,692,000 after purchasing an additional 689,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

JEF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.80.

JEF opened at $36.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.08 and a 1 year high of $44.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.45.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.14). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.58%.

In related news, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 4,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.49 per share, for a total transaction of $149,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

