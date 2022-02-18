Verition Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 320,754 Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SIERU)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SIERU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 320,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,195,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,581,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,641,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,641,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Sierra Lake Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,641,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Lake Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,872,000.
SIERU stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $12.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98.
