Verition Fund Management LLC Has $2.50 Million Position in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 253,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,083 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.84% of Tastemaker Acquisition worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,426,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tastemaker Acquisition by 38.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 357,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 99,179 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition by 16.7% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 173,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 24,870 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Tastemaker Acquisition stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average of $9.82.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

