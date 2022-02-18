Verition Fund Management LLC Has $2.65 Million Holdings in Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV) by 45,802.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,690 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Churchill Capital Corp V worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCV. Antara Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V by 930.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V by 45.1% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

CCV opened at $9.78 on Friday. Churchill Capital Corp V has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $12.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.82.

Churchill Capital Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as One Judith Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp V was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

