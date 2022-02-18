Verition Fund Management LLC Has $3.41 Million Stock Holdings in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW)

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its position in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW) by 12.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 349,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in One Equity Partners Open Water I were worth $3,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OEPW. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in One Equity Partners Open Water I by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,155,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,976,000 after buying an additional 728,446 shares during the period. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,837,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,638,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,477,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I by 135.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 345,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Get One Equity Partners Open Water I alerts:

OEPW stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.73. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $9.93.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. is a blank check company. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW).

Receive News & Ratings for One Equity Partners Open Water I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Equity Partners Open Water I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.