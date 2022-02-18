Verition Fund Management LLC Increases Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 1,273.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,423 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 10,427 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 28,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 178.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 676,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,743,000 after purchasing an additional 433,847 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. 41.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $47.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.21 and its 200 day moving average is $44.93. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $50.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.65%.

In other news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $692,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $402,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet raised Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Hormel Foods from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

