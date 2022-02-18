Vestcor Inc Grows Holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 200.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $19,944,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 11,306.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,136,000 after buying an additional 71,682 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 500,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,213,000 after buying an additional 67,548 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 218.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 62,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,604,000 after purchasing an additional 43,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $4,302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.98, for a total transaction of $155,768.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $155,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,986 shares of company stock valued at $501,768 over the last ninety days. 2.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SLAB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.20.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $152.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.15 and a 52-week high of $211.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $180.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.42.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.20. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 249.72%. The company had revenue of $208.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

