Vestcor Inc Has $3 Million Stock Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Vestcor Inc increased its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,089 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in AES were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in AES by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 53,143,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,385,536,000 after buying an additional 8,872,216 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in AES by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 52,402,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,196,353,000 after buying an additional 298,186 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AES by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,933,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,733,000 after buying an additional 294,385 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in AES by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,496,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,799,000 after buying an additional 100,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in AES by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,119,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $12,472,871.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AES stock opened at $21.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.01 and a 200-day moving average of $23.83. The AES Co. has a one year low of $21.14 and a one year high of $28.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is 81.82%.

AES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AES in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

AES Company Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

