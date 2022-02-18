Vestcor Inc Purchases 15,496 Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Vestcor Inc increased its position in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 41.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 15,496 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in B. Riley Financial by 153.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 36,072 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in B. Riley Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in B. Riley Financial by 12.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 115,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after purchasing an additional 12,880 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in B. Riley Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in B. Riley Financial by 20.9% in the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 503,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,726,000 after purchasing an additional 86,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

RILY stock opened at $64.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.53. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.38. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.11 and a twelve month high of $91.24.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 752,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $6,196,653.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.17 per share, with a total value of $129,442.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 961,660 shares of company stock valued at $8,060,124 over the last quarter. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack, Brands, and Corporate and Other.

