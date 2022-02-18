Vestcor Inc Purchases 8,500 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Vestcor Inc lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 63,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 59,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAR stock opened at $67.35 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.70 and a 1 year high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.13. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.15.

DAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Darling Ingredients from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.90.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

