Vestcor Inc Reduces Stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Vestcor Inc lowered its stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Schneider National by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,070,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,563,000 after purchasing an additional 136,530 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Schneider National by 21.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,365,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,260,000 after purchasing an additional 603,114 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Schneider National by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,817,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,065,000 after purchasing an additional 38,232 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schneider National by 14.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,475,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,885,000 after purchasing an additional 314,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Schneider National by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,009,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,703,000 after purchasing an additional 41,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SNDR shares. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Schneider National from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Schneider National from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Schneider National from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schneider National has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.03.

In related news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $408,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP David L. Geyer sold 39,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $958,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 71,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,670 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNDR opened at $25.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.52. Schneider National, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.48 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

