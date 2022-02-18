ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) to report earnings per share of $1.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for ViacomCBS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.63 and the lowest is $0.93. ViacomCBS reported earnings of $1.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will report full-year earnings of $3.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $4.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $4.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ViacomCBS.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VIAC. Loop Capital dropped their price target on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Benchmark lowered their target price on ViacomCBS from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.08.

ViacomCBS stock traded down $6.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.58. 87,560,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,360,537. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. ViacomCBS has a one year low of $27.84 and a one year high of $101.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 278.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 95,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 70,157 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in ViacomCBS by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,475,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,282,000 after purchasing an additional 37,922 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in ViacomCBS by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 360,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,242,000 after purchasing an additional 21,086 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 394,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,595,000 after acquiring an additional 45,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoertkorn Richard Charles raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 50,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 13,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

