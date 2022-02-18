ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $29.00. The company traded as low as $27.84 and last traded at $29.58, with a volume of 87560330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.99.

VIAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upgraded ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 278.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 95,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 70,157 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 0.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,475,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,282,000 after buying an additional 37,922 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 6.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 360,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,242,000 after buying an additional 21,086 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 13.1% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 394,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,595,000 after buying an additional 45,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoertkorn Richard Charles raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 36.6% during the third quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 50,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 13,475 shares during the last quarter. 62.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.03.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

About ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC)

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

