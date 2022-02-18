VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the January 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:CSA opened at $64.55 on Friday. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $60.24 and a twelve month high of $71.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.30.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00.
About VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF
Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.
