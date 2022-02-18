VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the January 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSA opened at $64.55 on Friday. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $60.24 and a twelve month high of $71.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 24.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

