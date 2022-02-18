VietNam (LON:VNH) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of VietNam Holding Limited (LON:VNH) fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 315 ($4.26) and last traded at GBX 316 ($4.28). 33,484 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 66,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 319 ($4.32).

The company has a market capitalization of £93.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 335.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 312.97.

Get VietNam alerts:

VietNam Company Profile (LON:VNH)

VietNam Holding Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Vietnam Holding Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Vietnam. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of large cap companies, with an emphasis on State Owned Enterprises that the Vietnamese government has identified for partial divestment and listing on the two domestic securities trading centers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VietNam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VietNam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.