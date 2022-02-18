Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Insider Phillip Pang Sells 5,000 Shares

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $157,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Phillip Pang also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 2nd, Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total value of $172,600.00.
- On Wednesday, January 19th, Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $175,300.00.
- On Wednesday, January 5th, Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $185,950.00.
- On Wednesday, December 15th, Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $253,600.00.
Shares of NASDAQ VIR traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 706,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,411. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.48 and a 1-year high of $79.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -1.54.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on VIR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.71.
About Vir Biotechnology
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.
