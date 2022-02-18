Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 38.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,468 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 16,371 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,262,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,079,000 after purchasing an additional 324,143 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,191,000 after purchasing an additional 89,918 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 651,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,792,000 after purchasing an additional 46,639 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth $3,787,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

VIR has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.71.

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $558,403.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 15,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $750,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 500,353 shares of company stock worth $25,482,332 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIR stock opened at $30.95 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $29.48 and a one year high of $83.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.57, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -1.54.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

