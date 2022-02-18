Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.61 EPS

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Visteon had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.
VC traded up $3.76 on Friday, reaching $122.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,377. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.33 and its 200 day moving average is $109.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.20 and a beta of 2.04. Visteon has a fifty-two week low of $91.59 and a fifty-two week high of $136.58.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on VC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Visteon from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visteon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.40.
About Visteon
Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.
