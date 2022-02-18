Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.61 EPS

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Visteon had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

VC traded up $3.76 on Friday, reaching $122.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,377. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.33 and its 200 day moving average is $109.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.20 and a beta of 2.04. Visteon has a fifty-two week low of $91.59 and a fifty-two week high of $136.58.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Visteon from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visteon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Visteon by 3.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 329,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,836,000 after acquiring an additional 9,668 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visteon by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 207,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,017,000 after buying an additional 52,969 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 102,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,630,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Visteon by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 47,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after buying an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Visteon by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period.

About Visteon

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

