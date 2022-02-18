Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,339 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VST. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Vistra by 89.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the third quarter worth $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the third quarter worth $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 619.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 127.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $21.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.47 and a 52 week high of $24.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.01.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

