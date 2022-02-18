Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires 561,750 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,401,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 561,750 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $30,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in X. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 98.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,623,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791,790 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 21.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,016,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,498,000 after purchasing an additional 709,967 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 271.0% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 3,891,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,420 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the third quarter worth approximately $69,847,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 11.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,194,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,844,000 after purchasing an additional 220,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Steel alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of United States Steel from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.27.

United States Steel stock opened at $24.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.97 and its 200 day moving average is $24.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. United States Steel Co. has a 52-week low of $16.36 and a 52-week high of $30.57.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 55.13%. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 1.37%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.