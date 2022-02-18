Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires 6,336 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,336 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $32,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MKC. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 141.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,928,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,022,000 after buying an additional 3,475,139 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.1% during the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 18,713,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,365,000 after purchasing an additional 908,972 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,736,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,893,000 after purchasing an additional 565,022 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,741,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,396,000. Institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

MKC stock opened at $98.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $103.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 52.86%.

In other news, insider Brendan M. Foley sold 39,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $3,987,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $823,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,442 shares of company stock worth $17,127,439. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MKC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Argus raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.80.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

