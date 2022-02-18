Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys 126,557 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 311,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,557 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $34,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 112.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,714,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,932,000 after buying an additional 1,967,848 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1,327.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 562,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,418,000 after purchasing an additional 523,183 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,004,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Teradyne by 129.4% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 777,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,134,000 after acquiring an additional 438,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

In other Teradyne news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total transaction of $716,976.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.54, for a total transaction of $263,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,618,482 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $116.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.58. The company has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.51 and a 1-year high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 42.35%. Teradyne’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TER. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.58.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.