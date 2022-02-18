Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases 538,219 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 542.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 637,462 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538,219 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $29,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Appaloosa LP bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter worth $82,356,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 96.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,349,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,608 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at $50,294,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at $32,756,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 84.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,489,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,399,000 after buying an additional 684,067 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PHM opened at $47.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.44. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.31 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.25 and its 200 day moving average is $51.63.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 13.49%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 9.27%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

PHM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

