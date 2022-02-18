Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 975,413 Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 975,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,165,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Coupang at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPNG. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Coupang by 340.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,399,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,938,000 after purchasing an additional 52,855,644 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Coupang in the 3rd quarter valued at $431,845,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Coupang in the 3rd quarter valued at $376,611,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 49,015,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,081,000 after buying an additional 13,172,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,234,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,311,000 after buying an additional 5,853,516 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Coupang stock opened at $23.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.85. Coupang, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.61 and a 12-month high of $69.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPNG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In other Coupang news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 120,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $3,326,847.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc acquired 460,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.61 per share, with a total value of $12,240,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 483,422 shares of company stock valued at $13,250,807 in the last quarter.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

