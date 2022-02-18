Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.53 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 154.60% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS.

Vontier stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.74. The stock had a trading volume of 126,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,344. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.26. Vontier has a one year low of $24.19 and a one year high of $37.08.

Get Vontier alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNT. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter worth $195,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vontier by 2.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VNT. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Vontier in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.64.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.