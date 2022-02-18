Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Has $234,000 Stock Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Primerica during the third quarter worth about $19,914,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Primerica by 11.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,500,000 after acquiring an additional 109,815 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Primerica by 15.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 628,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,485,000 after acquiring an additional 82,859 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Primerica by 67.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 103,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,882,000 after acquiring an additional 41,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Primerica by 1.5% during the third quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,901,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,132,000 after acquiring an additional 28,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Primerica alerts:

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $136.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.36. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Primerica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.18 and a twelve month high of $179.51.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $724.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.82 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 16.97%. Primerica’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 17th that allows the company to buyback $275.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 17.06%.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total value of $521,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total value of $221,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PRI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Primerica in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Primerica from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Primerica in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.14.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.