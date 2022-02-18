Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 63.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,231 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $102.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.97. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $84.44 and a twelve month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

