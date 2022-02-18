Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $204,000 Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 17.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the third quarter valued at $68,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RHI. StockNews.com upgraded Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.17.

RHI stock opened at $121.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.89 and its 200-day moving average is $109.32. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.17 and a 1 year high of $125.77.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 46.46%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.41%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.