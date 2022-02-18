Voya Investment Management LLC Buys 61,213 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 480.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,954 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,213 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $4,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 622.3% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 317.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Friday, November 12th. boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.72.

NYSE:BNS opened at $72.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $55.60 and a one year high of $74.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.53.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 24.64%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.7817 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

