Voya Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $4,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,366,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,982,000 after acquiring an additional 102,757 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 172.9% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 36,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 23,307 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 45,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 4.3% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 77,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 21.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on PDD shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinduoduo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.22.

Shares of Pinduoduo stock opened at $59.64 on Friday. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.67 and a 52-week high of $204.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.46. The firm has a market cap of $73.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -745.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

