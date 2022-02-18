Voya Investment Management LLC Has $4.42 Million Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,515 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $4,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $3,284,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 22.1% during the third quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 126,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 56.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares during the period. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Argus raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.87.

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $68.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $88.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.62 and its 200 day moving average is $71.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.19%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.