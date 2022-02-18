Voya Investment Management LLC Has $4.84 Million Stock Position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $4,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Novavax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Novavax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in Novavax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Novavax by 201.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Novavax by 462.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 48.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVAX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Novavax from $305.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $83.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Novavax, Inc. has a one year low of $66.38 and a one year high of $292.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.17.

In other news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.72, for a total value of $1,143,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total transaction of $1,645,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,211 shares of company stock worth $9,593,467. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

