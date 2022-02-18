Voya Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $4,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PLUG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Plug Power by 53.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Plug Power by 185.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Plug Power by 311.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 27,250 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Plug Power by 160.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Plug Power by 24.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $23.15 on Friday. Plug Power Inc. has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a current ratio of 17.74. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.21.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Plug Power from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen upped their price target on Plug Power from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Plug Power from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.31.

About Plug Power

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

