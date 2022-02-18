Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 50,908 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,908 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $3,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 701,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after buying an additional 109,000 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,708,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,223,000 after buying an additional 511,246 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 478,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after buying an additional 57,191 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 93,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 14,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 46,510 shares in the last quarter. 41.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $7.08 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.08 and a 12-month high of $9.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.18.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 136.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.43%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.36%.

A number of analysts have commented on NLY shares. JMP Securities lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.75 to $7.25 in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

