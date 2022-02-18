Voya Investment Management LLC Trims Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 146,836 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Timken worth $4,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Timken by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,862,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,536,000 after buying an additional 78,321 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Timken by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,675,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,030,000 after buying an additional 360,294 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Timken by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,477,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,110,000 after buying an additional 72,762 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,735,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,839,000 after purchasing an additional 84,989 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,613,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,002,000 after buying an additional 50,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Timken stock opened at $68.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.70. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $62.96 and a 52-week high of $92.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.70.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.62 million. Timken had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.75%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TKR shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

