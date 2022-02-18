vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of vTv Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 13th.

Get vTv Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:VTVT opened at $0.71 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.35. vTv Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $3.79. The stock has a market cap of $64.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of -1.75.

In other news, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman sold 87,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $100,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in vTv Therapeutics by 2,235.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 294,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 282,008 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in vTv Therapeutics by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 272,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 95,269 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 5.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for vTv Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.