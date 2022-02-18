WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $14.11 and last traded at $14.15, with a volume of 5832 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.09.
The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 189.88% and a negative net margin of 48.69%. The firm had revenue of $53.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WKME. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of WalkMe from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $36.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $29.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.44.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.97.
About WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME)
WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.
