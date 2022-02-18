Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.56

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share by the retailer on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th.

Walmart has increased its dividend payment by 5.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 48 years. Walmart has a dividend payout ratio of 32.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Walmart to earn $6.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.7%.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.99. 10,360,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,388,205. Walmart has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $152.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.77 billion, a PE ratio of 48.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.52.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $1,424,940.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total transaction of $87,720,095.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,132,904,555. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 5.7% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Walmart by 4.1% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,596 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

